DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It’s an issue that many seniors are facing around the country – a lack of affordable housing.

Here in the Miami Valley, the city of Dayton is helping to tackle that challenge.

The city commission Wednesday morning approved half a million dollars to restore housing for seniors.

The National Church Residences says they have already started on this $22 million investment – renovating Hoover Place Senior Living.

While Dayton lawmakers say they are happy to make a contribution to help solve this growing problem.

“This investment strengthens the capacity of both the residents and the housing stock that’s in that neighborhood,” Dayton City Commissioner Chris Shaw said.

He and other city leaders pledged $500,000 to the renovation of Hoover Place senior living facilities at Wednesday’s commission meeting.

Commissioner Shaw added that investing in developments like this encourages further growth for the city.

“When you have development projects like this, it seems to stimulate others to, you know, make their properties look better and best in some vacant structures that might be in the neighborhood or, you know, other things like that. Services will come in and follow some of that development. So that’s the hope,” Shaw added.

And National Church Residences, the organization behind the effort, says they’ve invested a total of $22.2 million with help from multiple state agencies and now the city of Dayton.

Hoping to fully fund the renovation of 144 units that haven’t been touched since 1999.

The plan is to take those old, dated apartments and give them a much needed update, making changes to enhance accessibility and comfort while keeping seniors’ budgets in mind.

“Oftentimes they’re on a fixed income, which means that their income isn’t going to go up. So as rents continue to increase across the state, it’s really a peace of mind and comfort to know that that rent is really not going to go astronomically through the roof,” Sarajane Steffes, the National Church Residences Senior Project Leader told us.

National Church Residences says they can provide affordable living with the help of tax credits.

They offer residents fixed rent that’s capped at 60% of the median income in the area.

and as more seniors need assistance, they say they’re prepared to help.

“We know that the senior population is growing. We know that the way we take care of seniors in our country is going to have a huge, major impact here in the future, and we’re here for it,” Steffes said.