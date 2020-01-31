City of Dayton investing $12 million to update portions of Salem Avenue

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -The City of Dayton is investing $12 million to reconstruct portions of the historic Salem Avenue corridor.

According to Chief Engineer of Design on the project, Joe Weinel, there will be all new curbs, sidewalks, driveways and pavement.

Plans also include medians on West Riverview Avenue and Grand Avenue.

A cycle track will also be added along with brick sidewalks and new street lighting.

“With the narrowing of the roads and the median and with the crosswalks, [hopefully] we slow traffic down and make it more inviting for people,” explained Weinel.

Weinel says it took about four years to secure the funding, part of which comes from the federal government, ODOT and the city of Dayton.

The project is split into three phases which Weinel estimates will take a year to a year and a half for each.

Thursday night, Daytonians packed Grace United Methodist Church to hear about the plans and offer their thoughts.

“We’re all stakeholders in this city and we want to feel like our opinion matters,” said Reginald Henderson a West Dayton resident.

“I know that the city wil definitely benefit from property values increasing, businesses coming. So income tax will be able to raise and it’s going to be an overall good project.,” Henderson continued.

Weinel is asking residents to be patient during the construction phase.

“There will be traffic issues during construction, but as we say ‘You’ve got to tear stuff up to rebuild it.’ So bear with us for a couple of years and you’ll see a good product when it’s done,” said Weinel.

According to officials on the project, the construction may require temporary closures of bus stops and other stops may be permanently relocated if requested by the Greater Dayton RTA.

The project will also require minor temporary and permanent acquisition from the Salem Avenue Community Gardens.

Questions, concerns and general comments must be submitted to Brian Zamostny, Senior Engineer by 5 pm on Friday February 28, 2020.

He can be reached at brian.zamostny@daytonoio.gov or (937)333-3844.