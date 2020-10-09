City of Dayton hosting drive-thru trick-or-treat event for Halloween

Provided by the City of Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton’s Department of Recreation and Youth Services is hosting the 2020 Fall Harvest event, a Halloween-themed “drive along” that keeps fun and safety at top of mind.

The event will run along North Bend Boulevard at Dayton’s Kettering Field. Each vehicle in the line will receive a bag of candy and supplies for each child inside.

Those attending should line up approach North Bend Boulevard from Helena Street before 6 p.m. The event will run until 8 p.m.