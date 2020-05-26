City of Dayton, firefighters union at odds over grant money that would increase staff & city expenses

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The coronavirus pandemic could have a financial impact on the Dayton Fire Department. The firefighters union and the City of Dayton are at odds over a grant that would pay for more staff, but also increase city expenses.

At one time the city and the union were in agreement on the SAFER grant, even campaigning together to have the city’s charter amended to ensure they could apply. But a lot has changed in recent months as the coronavirus is taking a heavy toll on city finances.

Dayton Fire Chief Jeff Lykins says, “Every fire chief wants more people, but I think there’s a time and a place.” The coronavirus pandemic has hammered city revenue, forcing layoffs, furloughs, and tough decisions. Months ago, the plan was to apply for FEMA’s SAFER (Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response) grant. The $3 million over three years would help pay for more firefighters.

But it would also impose new expenses on the city. Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein says, “I cannot responsibly recommend to the city commission that we grow a department that could result in further cuts.”

Current staffing levels force the fire department to brown out Station 10 on the city’s southwest side about 50% of the time. Kraig Robinson is the president of IFF Local 136. He says, “The only thing IFF 136 knows 100% is we get a 100% no if we don’t apply.”

One of the stipulations in the grant would prevent layoffs; not applying means it’s a possibility. Robinson says, “There is fear amongst our junior firefighters and junior EMS staff for that possibility.”

Dickstein wouldn’t address possible layoffs for essential personnel directly, instead saying, “The goal is always to do it without disturbing someone in a filled position.” She says as of Tuesday there is still no decision on whether to apply for the grant. The deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesday.