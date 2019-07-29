City of Dayton files lawsuit against State of Ohio over red light cameras

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton has filed a lawsuit against the State of Ohio regarding provisions that would take local government funds away, dollar for dollar, for money raised from red light and speed camera fines.

The lawsuit was filed on Monday.

READ MORE: Red light camera restrictions take effect

2 NEWS spoke with John Musto, chief trial counsel for the City of Dayton, who said, “The city basically filed this to enjoin the state from enforcing the provisions of House Bill 62. Basically, those provisions place restrictions and limitations on our ability to use photo enforcement and photo enforcement is proven to dramatically reduce accidents and injuries at locations where the cameras are located.”

Rep. Niraj Antani released a statement regarding the lawsuit, saying:

The lawsuit shows that the city is not using the red light cameras for safety as they assert, but rather to police for profit. This shameful legal proceeding will cost taxpayers thousands of dollars, just so the city of Dayton can try to continue to police for profit.

Musto denied the accusation that the City just wants to keep profiting from the cameras.

“It’s not a money grab. The penalties stayed at $85 the entire time through the program, it’s never gone up. The City has shown time and time again that where these cameras are located, there’s a dramatic reduction in accidents and a dramatic reduction in the number of violations at those intersections,” Musto said. “So, they’ve been proven to increase safety, reduce accidents, reduce injuries, and then also they help us to better allocate police resources. So the police resources that would be used to do traffic enforcement can be used for other crimes. So it’s a win-win for the public and for the City.”

He goes on to add that similar legal action has been taken in Toledo and Akron.

You can find a copy of the City’s court filings below:

