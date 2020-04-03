City of Dayton closes its golf centers as precautionary measure

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton says it will keep its golf centers closed through April 30, saying social distancing guidelines cannot effectively be monitored under the limited staffing they are experiencing during the state’s stay at home order.

This affects Community Golf Club, Kittyhawk Golf Center, and Madden Golf Course.

The Ohio Department of Health clarified its order on March 30 to allow golf courses to remain open as an outdoor recreation activity as long as specific social distancing and disinfecting procedures were followed.

City officials say that in addition to their staffing limitations, disinfecting cleaners are being prioritized for other frontline City operations rather than the golf courses.

We’re told the Division of Golf is trying to implement new procedures and evaluate operations as resources become available.

