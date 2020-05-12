City of Dayton cancels Lights in Flight Fireworks Festival

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton has canceled the annual Lights in Flight Fireworks Festival scheduled for July 3 due to coronavirus concerns.

City officials say they don’t foresee social distancing requirements put in place by the state to be relaxed in time for the celebration at Riverscape Metropark.

“We are sad to miss out on opportunities for celebration this summer, but unfortunately festivals do not lend themselves to social distancing,” said Mayor Nan Whaley. “Health and safety remain our top priorities, and the Commission and I look forward to when it is possible for us to spend time together again.”

The cancellation applies to all activities associated with the event including food vendors, live entertainment, and the fireworks display.

“This is yet another difficult decision we have to make,” said Shelley Dickstein, Dayton City Manager. “Maintaining the health and safety of our community, vendors, and the first responders who make this event possible is our top priority. We look forward to bringing this event back in 2021.”

The event will not be rescheduled in 2020.