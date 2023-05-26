DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A popular holiday event in Dayton isn’t happening this year.

Dayton has canceled its Fourth of July Festival.

“While it’s important that we offer fun experiences and events to bring the community together, we must err on the side of caution, as all it takes is few troublemakers to spoil large family-friendly events,” Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims, Jr., said in a statement.

“Given the low staffing levels, we don’t want to risk that this year. I’m confident the festival will return in the future.”

The city is still scheduled to have fireworks July 3 at Kettering Field.

A list of upcoming Dayton festivals can be found here.