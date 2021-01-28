City of Dayton building to open to public on limited basis

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) The City of Dayton said its facilities will begin operating on a modified COVID-19 plan on Monday, Feb. 1. Buildings including City Hall and the One Stop Center will be open to the public on a limited-access basis. The buildings were closed to the public on Nov. 23, 2020.



The City said the change in operations follows Governor DeWine’s Jan. 27 announcement that the Ohio Stay at Home Tonight order will be eased in consideration of a downward trend in COVID-19 related hospitalizations.

Visitors may enter City Hall at the Ludlow Street entrance only, and the One Stop Center will be accessible by the Second Street door only. Visitors will be required to wear protective masks or face coverings. Dayton said masks will be provided when necessary. Security guards will screen visitors with a temperature check. For those who need ADA accommodations at City Hall, the third-floor entrance will be accessible from the Municipal Parking Garage at 123 W. Third St.



The City of Dayton said it is encouraging customers to continue conducting business with the City remotely and electronically. For customer services and information, go to daytonohio.gov/update2021, use the Dayton Delivers app, or call 937-333-4800. Water/waste collection bills may be paid online at paydaytonwater.com, or at CVS and Family Dollar stores. Walk-in service is available at City Hall, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.



The City said it continues to observe orders and guidelines issued by the Ohio Dept. of Health and Public Health-Dayton Montgomery County. Public meetings, including City Commission meetings, continue to be conducted remotely, with many meetings available for viewing live at daytonohio.gov/govtv.