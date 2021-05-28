City of Dayton asks tenants to report unsafe, unsanitary living conditions

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton city officials are reminding tenants with safety concerns in the apartments or homes they’re renting that the city is “committed to holding landlords and owners accountable.”

In a release, the city cited a particular example on Linda Vista. The city alleges that a transfer of ownership caused utilities to disconnect after the property was sold, but while the tenants still lived there.

Since then, the Housing Department has worked with the new owner and has completed a new inspection, along with Dayton Fire and Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County. City officials say they are satisfied with the ongoing cleanup efforts and that residents can return at anytime.

“The City is committed to holding landlords and owners accountable for providing safe and quality living conditions for our residents. We will continue to review our housing codes to ensure we have the necessary tools to hold landlords to this standard,” city officials said in a statement.

Tenants who are having problems in their units can contact the Legal Aid Line at 1-888-534-1432 or by clicking here.