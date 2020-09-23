City of Dayton approves $1.4 million water main repair and relocation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton City Commission formally approved the water department’s $1.4 million check to Sunesis Construction Company for a water main repair. The water department Director, Michael Powell, said the repairs have already started.

“We have enough funding set aside in our cash reserves to help us operate from six months to a year without any revenue,” said Powell. “I’m not telling people not to pay their water bills but that’s set aside for emergencies like this.”

Powell says in August, a 48-inch water main broke and caused issues for two more large pipes nearby. One of the water mains has already been repaired and they are relocating the other two to prevent future infrastructure issues.

He said that work will happen after they receive the new parts which could take up to six weeks.

“Those materials have been ordered and once they get in we will actually shut down Keowee Street once again for an extended period of time,” said Powell. “This time it’ll be a much more involved repair so it will be shut down probably about three months or so.”

Powell said a portion of the $1.4 million will come from their capital improvement fund because during this repair, they’re simultaneously completing a project they had pegged for the future.

“Instead of pipes being routed from the pump station and then turning ninety degrees to go to the area where they serve, we can route them straight through the pump station to the areas they serve which was a project that was identified for the future, but we decided to pull that project forward,” said Powell.

Powell said they treat about 100 water main breaks a year but this one was significant because of its size and its impact on nearby water mains.