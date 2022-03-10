DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton is preparing to accept Ukrainian refugees. Plans have not been announced yet as more decisions need to be made by the federal government.

Dayton is a Welcoming City, meaning it regularly accepts refugees especially in times of crisis. The city said it doesn’t know when to expect refugees or how many, but this isn’t the first time the Miami Valley has opened up to those in need.

“These refugees are people who are fleeing wars and terrible things and helping them out is the right thing to do, one way or another,” said Dayton City Commissioner Matt Joseph.

The City of Dayton said it is watching and waiting on the federal government to decide how many Ukraine refugees may be coming to the Miami Valley. Dayton was the first Welcoming City certified in the country 10 years ago, which Commissioner Joseph said has created a safe place within the city for refugees to call home.

“If schools aren’t welcoming, if doctors and hospitals aren’t welcoming, if those other non-governmental agencies aren’t welcoming it doesn’t work,” said Commissioner Joseph. “We bring everyone together to figure out how to make this work.”

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown said the $13.6 billion spending bill that the House passed Wednesday night will significantly help Ukrainians win the war against Russia.

“We continue to do that aggressively and keep inflicting pain on Putin,” said Sen. Brown.

In a great time of need, Brown said it will take local cities like Dayton and other countries to save as many Ukrainian refugees as possible.

“Biden has put together this unity across all of our allies including countries that have never participated like this – Germany, Sweden, Finland, Switzerland – that’s helped us to push back and protect Ukrainians.”

The Central and Southern Ohio Region of the Red Cross said they’ve helped Ukrainians by providing first aid training in bomb shelters, evacuate people with disabilities and distributing food supplies.