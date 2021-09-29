DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The names of the top four potential candidates have been announced for Dayton’s chief of police.

The final four candidates are:

Joseph Sullivan, former Deputy Commissioner of Philadelphia

John Pate, Chief Administrative Officer and Director of Public Safety in Opa-Locka, Fla.

Kamran Afzal, Chief of Police, Hopewell, Va.

Matt Carper, Interim Director and Chief of Police, Dayton

City Manager Shelley Dickstein said in a statement that fifth candidates is being vetted and could be added.

Richard Biehl, the former chief of police, retired after 13 years in September.

“We have a strong diverse pool of candidates applying to be our next chief of police,” Dickstein said. “As we begin the final phase of this process, we are confident we will find a strong leader for the Dayton Police Department who understands and appreciates the value of community engagement in policing.”



Dickstein expects to appoint the new chief of police by early November 2021.