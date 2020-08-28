City of Clayton offering residents free gun locks

In this photo taken Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, gun shop owner Tiffany Teasdale demonstrates how a gun lock works on a handgun in Lynnwood, Wash. Voters in Washington state will decide the fate of an initiative that seeks to curb gun violence by toughening background checks for people buying semi-automatic rifles, increasing the age limit to 21 for buyers of those guns and requiring safe storage of all firearms. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Clayton is offering free gun locks for all of its residents.

The Clayton Police Department is offering five gun locks to any residents who are interested. In a post to Twitter the city said the initiative was put in place to continue the trend of being ranked “safest community in Montgomery County.”

Residents can pick up the gun locks at the Clayton Government Center during regular business hours.

