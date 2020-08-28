City of Clayton offering residents free gun locks

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Clayton is offering free gun locks for all of its residents.
The Clayton Police Department is offering five gun locks to any residents who are interested. In a post to Twitter the city said the initiative was put in place to continue the trend of being ranked “safest community in Montgomery County.”
Residents can pick up the gun locks at the Clayton Government Center during regular business hours.
