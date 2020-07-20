City of Clayton cancels summer movie event, Labor Day celebration

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Clayton is canceling its 2020 Movie in the Park and its Labor Day Festival and Fireworks due to COVID-19 concerns.

Clayton City Council made this decision proactively with the health and safety of the community in mind. The council also doesn’t want to chance having them and still having a high threat level per the Ohio Department of Health.

The city said in a press release that it will continue to monitor the ongoing public health emergency and will make a decision regarding the remaining community events.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS