City of Clayton cancels summer movie event, Labor Day celebration

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Clayton is canceling its 2020 Movie in the Park and its Labor Day Festival and Fireworks due to COVID-19 concerns.

Clayton City Council made this decision proactively with the health and safety of the community in mind. The council also doesn’t want to chance having them and still having a high threat level per the Ohio Department of Health.

The city said in a press release that it will continue to monitor the ongoing public health emergency and will make a decision regarding the remaining community events.