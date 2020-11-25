City of Centerville launches self-service portal

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Centerville announced Wednesday that it has launched self-service software on their website.

The portal allows customers to apply, pay for and receive permits. Applicants can also upload attachments and check their application status.

According to a press release, the software can be used for all zoning, building and right-of-way permits and most planning permits. Record plans and appeals must be filed in person.

“This is an important tool in line with our strategic plan for anyone who wants to do business with the City: residents, businesses and contractors. With the current risk of illness during the pandemic, this also offers our partners an alternative to in-person meetings,” said City Planner Mark Yandrick.

To access the portal, visit www.centervilleohio.gov/planning.