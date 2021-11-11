CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Communities across the Miami Valley held ceremonies to honor the men and women who served our country. One of those ceremonies was in Centerville.

On the 11th day, of the 11th month, Americans take time to recognize the brave men and women who sacrificed so much for our freedom. Fred Pou was one of four residents recognized for serving in the U.S. Military.

“Truly, I owe everything to the service,” Pou said.

Pou is a U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Air Force veteran, and served in the Cold War. He said veterans from that war are not always recognized for their service, which is why he is grateful he was recognized in front of a crowd full of people on Thursday.

“I can’t even put it into words. I don’t want to take anything away from any other vet, but finally, I got a small piece of it and it means a lot to me,” Pou said.

Pou stood alongside other servicemen and women at the event, including Chief Master Sergeant Jason Shaffer who spoke during the ceremony. He serves as the Command Chief Master Sergeant for the 88th Air Base Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. His message during the ceremony: Take time to talk to veterans.

“We need to hear their stories, and tell their stories, and don’t lose that piece of America that is so important to our way of life,” Chief Shaffer explained.

William Friel (U.S. Air Force), Charles Feicht (U.S. Air Force), and Timothy Mullen (U.S. Navy) were also honored during the ceremony.

The Centerville Community Band played the music during the ceremony.