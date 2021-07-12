City of Centerville considering Community Entertainment District downtown

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — A Centerville entrepreneur has submitted an application to change Uptown Centerville into a Community Entertainment District (CED) to help eliminate the barrier faced by new restaurants and bars.

This CED would allow for additional liquor permits to be issued within 133 acres, from State Route 48 to Franklin Street. This would create 15 new liquor permits for businesses to apply for.

According to Michael Norton-Smith, development director for the City of Centerville, a big barrier faced by new restaurants and bars is getting a liquor permit. The typical permit doesn’t require the holder to use it, but the permits created by the CED require the operator to use it in the district.

Norton-Smith said that Centerville does not have any available liquor permits to request from the Department of Commerce. However, permits can be purchased privately, but the price is decided by the person who holds it.

Officials estimate $30 million in public and private investment, along with the $20 million already invested by the public since 2015. Norton-Smith said this doesn’t account for business owners investing in their establishments and the premises.

Monday’s proposal was focused on creating a CED, but in other cities the district is paired with a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area. While the CED provides businesses the chance to acquire a liquor license, a DORA simply allows people to drink outdoors within a specific area.

If the application is approved, city officials will begin making plans for new construction in the area.