City of Centerville adjusts boundary with City of Kettering

The City of Centerville said in a release 11 parcels are now wholly within Centerville and two parcels are in Kettering, including Pondview Park.

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Some Centerville and Kettering residents finally have some clear direction on what city they live in.

For decades, properties on Crispy Drive, Dobbs Drive, Glenmina Drive, East Rahn Road, Walford Drive and Pondview Park have been located within both jurisdictions. Montgomery County Commissioners and the Secretary of State recently approved a change to the City’s corporate boundary with the City of Kettering addressing this issue.

“I cannot say enough about the tremendous partnership between Kettering and Centerville in resolving the boundary adjustment at Pondview Park. Not only did this process clear up zoning issues for the affected properties, our cooperation meant seamless services without interruption for the residents we both serve,” City Planner Mark Yandrick said.

Minor corporate boundary adjustments net major results in correcting discrepancies between platted lots and corporate boundaries, according to Kettering Assistant City Manager Steve Bergstresser. “We are grateful that our team of employees, residents and neighboring communities worked so well together to bring this to completion,” Bergstresser said.

A public hearing is tentatively planned for November to appropriately rezone the area.