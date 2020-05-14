City of Beavercreek to pay $1.7M in settlement with family of John Crawford III

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Beavercreek has reached a settlement with the family of John Crawford III, who was shot and killed by police inside a Beavercreek Walmart in August of 2014.

The attorney for the family, Michael Wright, says they will receive $1.7 million as part of the deal.

Crawford was seen holding a BB gun inside the store and someone called 911 after mistaking it for a real gun. Police arrived at the scene and confronted Crawford, shooting him soon after.

A grand jury did not return any charges against the officers involved.

“No amount of money can bring their son back. No amount of money can take the pain away from what they’ve endured and are still enduring as a result of what happened to their son. However, this does bring some closure,” Wright said.

The wrongful death lawsuit against Walmart will move forward and is scheduled for November, after the pandemic forced the date to be pushed back.

2 NEWS has reached out to the City of Beavercreek for comment and have not heard back.