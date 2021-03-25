City of Beavercreek reminds residents of new alert system

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — Due to the imminent storms approaching the Miami Valley, the City of Beavercreek is reminding residents of its new alert system designed to keep people safe during severe weather and other emergencies.

The Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) is FEMA’s national system for local alerting. It provides alerts through mobile phones, to radio and television and NOAA weather radio alerts.

For people without cell phones, emergency radio alerts can be sent to an emergency alert radio, designed to function in case of power outages.

