City of Beavercreek pays tribute on Memorial Day

Posted: May 27, 2019 05:46 PM EDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 05:46 PM EDT

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A ceremony in Beavercreek Monday honored the men and women who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

At Veterans Memorial Park, guests heard from speakers including Colonel Michael D. Foutch, the Commander of the 88th Medical Group with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

"This is a very important day. Each year, we take a pause, take a moment, and we try to remember all those patriots who gave their lives and sacrificed their lives for our freedoms we experience today," said Mayor Bob Stone.

The Mayor is a veteran himself, and says Memorial Day is one of the most important days of the year.

