City of Beavercreek moving forward with 4th of July fireworks show

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Beavercreek’s 4th of July parade has been canceled for 2020 but officials say the fireworks will go on as planned.

The fireworks show, which will celebrate both Independence Day and the City of Beavercreek’s 40th birthday, will look a little different this year as organizers work around social distancing requirements brought on by the pandemic.

Instead of being held at Rotary Park, the show will go on at the Mall at Fairfield Commons.

“We didn’t know exactly how, but we knew we definitely had to do the fireworks show for the residents of Beavercreek”, said City Manager, Pete Landrum. “After the Memorial Day tornadoes of 2019 and then COVID-19 this year, people need to come together for a time of celebration.”

Fireworks will begin promptly at 10 p.m. and may be enjoyed within your designated parking spot.

