City of Beavercreek inviting public to interact with officials during National Night Out

Beavercreek Police Department and the City of Beavercreek are inviting community members to ask questions, express concerns, and learn more about first responders during their National Night Out.

The open house event is in conjunction with National Night Out, an annual campaign meant to promote strong police to community partnerships and crime prevention awareness.

First responders, city staff and council members will be available to meet with the public. Beavercreek police officers will conduct K-9, taser, and MILO range training simulator demonstrations. Marked police and fire vehicles and equipment, along with a MedFlight emergency helicopter will also be on display.

Community partners Kettering Health and Safe Communities will be in attendance and McGruff the Crime Dog will make a special appearance.

Food will be provided courtesy of Texas Roadhouse and the police department.

Beavercreek’s National Night Out will be held Tuesday, August 3 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Beavercreek Police Department and City Hall, located in the 1300 block of Research Park Drive.

Designated handicap parking is available in front of City Hall with general parking available in the city overflow lot.

