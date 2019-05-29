City of Beavercreek declares state of emergency Video Video

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) - The City of Beavercreek has declared a state of emergency after tornadoes moved through the Miami Valley.

The City says many areas are being closed and several gas leaks have been reported.

Officials say the city is still focusing on search and rescue efforts at this time.

Tom Mossman of Beavercreek described what happened when his house was hit by a tornado near the intersection of Grange Hall Road and Butterfield.

Beavercreek tornado victim describes...

A 2 NEWS viewer sent in a photo of the Abuelo's Restaurant with storm damage to the front of the building.

Several tornadoes moved through the Miami Valley Monday night and caused heavy damage.

61 Photos Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 2 NEWS Reporter Judith Retana captured photos of storm damage in Celina.

PHOTOS: Tornadoes move through Miami Valley 2 NEWS Reporter Judith Retana captured photos of storm damage in Celina. 2 NEWS Reporter Judith Retana captured photos of storm damage in Celina. 2 NEWS photographer James Buechele captures devastating images of home in Trotwood after tornadoes swept across the Miami Valley Memorial Day night into Tuesday morning. 2 NEWS photographer James Buechele captures devastating images of home in Trotwood after tornadoes swept across the Miami Valley Memorial Day night into Tuesday morning. 2 NEWS photographer James Buechele captures devastating images of home in Trotwood after tornadoes swept across the Miami Valley Memorial Day night into Tuesday morning. 2 NEWS photographer James Buechele captures devastating images of home in Trotwood after tornadoes swept across the Miami Valley Memorial Day night into Tuesday morning. 2 NEWS photographer James Buechele captures devastating images of home in Trotwood after tornadoes swept across the Miami Valley Memorial Day night into Tuesday morning. 2 NEWS Reporter Judith Retana captured photos of storm damage in Celina. 2 NEWS Reporter Judith Retana captured photos of storm damage in Celina. 2 NEWS Reporter Judith Retana captured photos of storm damage in Celina. 2 NEWS Reporter Judith Retana captured photos of storm damage in Celina. 2 NEWS Reporter Judith Retana captured photos of storm damage in Celina. 2 NEWS Reporter Judith Retana captured photos of storm damage in Celina. 2 NEWS Reporter Judith Retana captured photos of storm damage in Celina. 2 NEWS Reporter Judith Retana captured photos of storm damage in Celina. 2 NEWS Reporter Judith Retana captured photos of storm damage in Celina. 2 NEWS Reporter Judith Retana captured photos of storm damage in Celina. 2 NEWS Reporter Judith Retana captured photos of storm damage in Celina. 2 NEWS Reporter Judith Retana captured photos of storm damage in Celina. 2 NEWS Reporter Judith Retana captured photos of storm damage in Celina. 2 NEWS Reporter Judith Retana captured photos of storm damage in Celina. 2 NEWS Reporter Judith Retana captured photos of storm damage in Celina. 2 NEWS Reporter Judith Retana captured photos of storm damage in Celina. 2 NEWS Reporter Judith Retana captured photos of storm damage in Celina. 2 NEWS Reporter Judith Retana captured photos of storm damage in Celina. 2 NEWS Reporter Judith Retana captured photos of storm damage in Celina. 2 NEWS Reporter Judith Retana captured photos of storm damage in Celina. 2 NEWS Reporter Judith Retana captured photos of storm damage in Celina. 2 NEWS Reporter Judith Retana captured photos of storm damage in Celina. 2 NEWS Reporter Judith Retana captured photos of storm damage in Celina. 2 NEWS Reporter Judith Retana captured photos of storm damage in Celina. Tornadoes caused heavy damage in Celina. (Photo: Kelly Bowlby ) Tornadoes caused heavy damage in Celina. (Photo: Kelly Bowlby ) Tornadoes caused heavy damage in Celina. (Photo: Kelly Bowlby ) Tornadoes caused heavy damage in Celina. (Photo: Kelly Bowlby ) Tornadoes caused heavy damage in Celina. (Photo: Kelly Bowlby ) Tornadoes caused heavy damage in Celina. (Photo: Kelly Bowlby ) The Aldi store in Beavercreek was damaged in Monday's storms. (Photo: Don Blair via Facebook) The former Abuelo's restaurant in Beavercreek suffered damage in Monday's storms. (Photo: Don Blair via Facebook) Storm damage in the Terrace Park neighborhood behind Brookville Schools. (Photo: Tricia Clemons via Facebook) Storm damage in the Terrace Park neighborhood behind Brookville Schools. (Photo: Tricia Clemons via Facebook) Hara Arena suffered damage in Monday's storms. (Photo: Rodney Warner via Facebook) Ron Eichman was on I-75 when storms blew through and his truck was damaged. He was not injured. Ron Eichman was on I-75 when storms blew through and his truck was damaged. He was not injured. (WDTN Photo/Ethan Fitzgerald) Dan Renfro sent this photo of a tree twisted by storms in his yard near downtown Dayton to 2 NEWS. (Photo: Dan Renfro ) Dan Renfro sent this photo of a tree twisted by storms in his yard near downtown Dayton to 2 NEWS. (Photo: Dan Renfro ) Dan Renfro sent this photo of a tree twisted by storms in his yard near downtown Dayton to 2 NEWS. (Photo: Dan Renfro ) Dan Renfro sent this photo of a tree twisted by storms in his yard near downtown Dayton to 2 NEWS. (Photo: Dan Renfro ) This photo shows hail in Huber Heights (Photo: Johnny Kris Everhart ) Storms left damage in a trailer park near Wagner Ford Road and N. Dixie Drive (Photo: Dakotah Landford ) Storms left damage in a trailer park near Wagner Ford Road and N. Dixie Drive (Photo: Dakotah Landford ) Storms left damage in a trailer park near Wagner Ford Road and N. Dixie Drive (Photo: Dakotah Landford ) Storms left damage in a trailer park near Wagner Ford Road and N. Dixie Drive (Photo: Dakotah Landford ) Storms left damage in a trailer park near Wagner Ford Road and N. Dixie Drive (Photo: Dakotah Landford ) Storms left damage in a trailer park near Wagner Ford Road and N. Dixie Drive (Photo: Dakotah Landford ) Storms left damage in a trailer park near Wagner Ford Road and N. Dixie Drive (Photo: Dakotah Landford ) Storms left damage in a trailer park near Wagner Ford Road and N. Dixie Drive (Photo: Dakotah Landford ) Storms left damage in a trailer park near Wagner Ford Road and N. Dixie Drive (Photo: Dakotah Landford ) Storms left damage in a trailer park near Wagner Ford Road and N. Dixie Drive (Photo: Dakotah Landford ) Storms left damage in a trailer park near Wagner Ford Road and N. Dixie Drive (Photo: Dakotah Landford )

The Red Cross said shelters have been opened to assist those displaced by the tornadoes. See the list here.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.