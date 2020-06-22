Live Now
2 NEWS at 6 is streaming live now

City Manager of Vandalia to resign

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Jon Crusey

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Vandalia City Manager Jon Crusey is resigning from his position.

His resignation goes into effect starting Friday, July 3. Crusey previously served as City Manager in Tipp City before coming to Vandalia in April of 2014. He retired in 2017 but was rehired to the same position.

“I’m proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish in Vandalia,” Crusey said. “We have made great strides in economic and community development, and I’m confident Vandalia will have the same types of success moving forward.”

“We appreciate the six years Mr. Crusey has dedicated to the City of Vandalia,” said Vandalia Mayor Richard Herbst.  “Under his leadership we have been able to broaden our tax base, and maintain a safe and stable atmosphere for our citizens “

City Council has appointed Police Chief Kurt Althouse to serve as interim City Manager while the search for a permanent City Manager in conducted.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS