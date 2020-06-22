City Manager of Vandalia to resign

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Vandalia City Manager Jon Crusey is resigning from his position.

His resignation goes into effect starting Friday, July 3. Crusey previously served as City Manager in Tipp City before coming to Vandalia in April of 2014. He retired in 2017 but was rehired to the same position.

“I’m proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish in Vandalia,” Crusey said. “We have made great strides in economic and community development, and I’m confident Vandalia will have the same types of success moving forward.”

“We appreciate the six years Mr. Crusey has dedicated to the City of Vandalia,” said Vandalia Mayor Richard Herbst. “Under his leadership we have been able to broaden our tax base, and maintain a safe and stable atmosphere for our citizens “

City Council has appointed Police Chief Kurt Althouse to serve as interim City Manager while the search for a permanent City Manager in conducted.