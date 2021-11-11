HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — A reward is now being offered for any information that leads to an arrest in the arson investigation at Huber Heights Community Park.

Smoke filled the sky Wednesday, November 10, 2021 as flames engulfed a popular playground. The incident is now being investigated as arson and police are looking for three suspects who reportedly ran from the scene. There is also a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

“There are a lot of families that come out here to just enjoy themselves, so this is a heavily used piece of playground equipment,” Richard Shaw Jr., City Council-Ward 1, explained.

Richard Shaw Jr. represents Ward 1 on Huber Heights City Council. He said the city takes a lot of pride in its parks and this is devastating for the community.

“Millions of dollars have gone into updating and upgrading city parks with equipment, memorials, and dedications, and to have something like this happen is uncalled for,” Shaw said.

Shaw said the city is already talking about rebuilding with the possibility of adding surveillance cameras around the park.

“Our community is better than this. This is what we’re going to be known for. We’re going to be known for having great parks, great equipment, great memorials, that all communities and surrounding individuals can come to Huber Heights and enjoy,” Shaw said.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Huber Heights Police at (937)-237-3541.