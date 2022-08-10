DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Kids of all ages can get free haircuts on a first-come, first-serve basis on Sunday afternoon in Dayton.

Hibbett, City Gear and Nike are hosting a Cutz for Kids Back-to-School event at City Gear located at 3185 West Siebenthaler Avenue.

The event is set to be held on Sunday, August 14 from noon to 4 p.m.

The Dayton Cutz For Kids event is one of 19 being held across the country to get kids excited about the new school year and going back to campus in style. There will be free children’s haircuts from local barbers, music, refreshments and fun for the whole family, according to a release.

“We are hosting Cutz For Kids at City Gear with our generous partners from Nike to send kids back to school in style with a cool new haircut,” Ben Knighten, Senior VP Operations, Hibbett, Inc., said. “One of our Associates came up with this concept about four years ago and it has been a great success.”