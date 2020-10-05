City employees, community members paint street murals in Springfield

Several signal quilt blocks being painted by city employees and community members in Springfield. (City of Spingfield)

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — New street murals depicting traditional signal quilt blocks are being painted in Springfield at Clark Street between Center Street and Fountain, as well as Piqua Place.

Springfield’s Community Development Department partnered with Engaged Neighborhood Residents to paint these murals that took inspiration from traditional signal quilt blocks that were used to communicate information along the Underground Railroad.

“The Neighborhood Planning Process is a coordinated partnership among the neighbors in the area of Limestone to Yellow Springs and Pleasant to Perrin Streets,” said Community Development Director Shannon Meadows. “We’re proud and excited to be part of this partnership that’s working together to further improve neighborhoods in the area.”

A socially-distanced event is planned for Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the corner of Yellow Springs Street and Grand Avenue.