City: Dayton city employee was fired in May following arrest

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton city official who was indicted on charges of wire fraud and public corruption was fired in May, the city confirmed to 2 NEWS Friday.

Roshawn Winburn, who served as Director of Dayton’s Minority Business Assistance Center, was charged in the Department of Justice corruption investigation involving four Dayton government officials.

Winburn was placed on administrative leave on May 1 due to the charges and fired on May 3, city officials say.

The City of Dayton did not release any more details regarding the firing.

