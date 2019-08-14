City considering permanent memorial for Oregon District victims

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton is considering constructing a permanent memorial to remember the victims of the Oregon District mass shooting, Mayor Nan Whaley said after the city commissioners meeting Wednesday.

Whaley said she will be convening a meeting next week with a number of neighborhood and community organizations to discuss how best to approach the memorial.

The mayor also said that someone in the Oregon District has reached out to offer land for the memorial, however the decision and the process will not be rushed.

“This is a process, right and I want to make sure we have the resources available to do what we need to do,” Whaley said. “This is going to be a consensus process so we really want that committee to listen to each other, to come together, and do something that is beautiful and powerful, both for those people that we don’t forget but for also what happened in the Oregon District.”

