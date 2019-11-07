City commissioners honor gravely wounded Dayton detective

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton city commissioners held a moment of silence Wednesday night at their first meeting since the shooting that left a Dayton police detective gravely injured.

Police Chief Richard Biehl announced Wednesday that Detective Jorge DelRio’s injuries are “not survivable.”

As of Wednesday night, DelRio, a 30-year veteran of the Dayton police force, remains on advanced life support at Grandview Medical Center, according to police.

He was shot twice in the face while serving a DEA search warrant Monday night on Ruskin Road, Chief Biehl said.

“What happened to him Monday, November the 4th of 2019 was a pure act of evil,” said Willie Feaster, a Dayton resident, during Wednesday’s city commission meeting. “In the performance of his duty, his job function, he came face-to-face with pure evil.”

City commissioners offered condolences to DelRio’s family.

“We have been through so much, so much this year, and our emergency services personnel have really bore the brunt of that,” said Commissioner Chris Shaw.

Commissioner Matt Joseph said he knows Dayton will heal, as it has done several other times this year.

The city offers its support to family, friends and colleagues of DelRio, as well as the rest of the Dayton community, he added.

“Our goal is to build a just and prosperous city where things like this don’t happen,” Commissioner Joseph said. “And I think that by focusing people on that goal, it brings people together, and it’s certainly a useful application of energy, too.”

Detective DelRio’s organs are set to be donated, Chief Biehl said.

According to a city spokesperson, the police chief is expected to provide an update Thursday.

