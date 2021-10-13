DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton City Commissioners will hold its first meeting since Dayton Police held a briefing and released body camera video showed a paraplegic man being dragged from his car.

The meeting will begin at 8:30 Wednesday morning.

It has been several weeks since an altercation between Dayton Police and Clifford Owensby was caught on camera. Owensby told police he was a paraplegic during a traffic stop on September 30. Officers dragged Owensby out of the car before arresting him.

There were no charges related to the incident against Owensby, but he did receive two citations. One for having an unrestrained child in the backseat and another for having dark tinted windows.

Owensby said he felt humiliated and violated by the confrontation and is now filing a complaint and a lawsuit against the department.

City leaders expressed concern over the incident and credit recent reform efforts for bringing the issue to light.