DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton City Commission is considering a resolution to use funding to make improvements to an area of West Dayton. The resolution would initiate a planning phase for the Westwood neighborhood.

Dee Wooding with the Westwood Right Project said there are more than 600 vacant homes and lots in the Westwood neighborhood.

“Growing up in Westwood and being a homeowner there, we’re very concerned about the decline,” Wooding said.

Wooding said the neighborhood has blighted houses, vacant properties and a declining population creating distress for those who live there.

“There was just absolutely nothing being done about it other than the City of Dayton doing some demolition,” Wooding said.

Wooding created the Westwood Right Project, a community development corporation, around two years ago. Volunteers come together to clean up and do revitalization projects in the neighborhood.

Now, Dayton City Commission is considering a resolution that could give their volunteer efforts could get a helping hand.

City commission will consider a resolution Wednesday to accept $62,000 in funding that comes in-part from the Montgomery County Land Bank.

“It would be helpful if there was a plan here, an overall plan for the neighborhood so we can figure out priorities and focus areas and really where the neighborhood would like to head,” Tony Kroeger, Dayton planning division manager, said.

The funds will be used to hire a consultant to work with neighbors, stakeholders and the city to create clear picture of what revitalization would look like. Once a plan is set, it would open the area up to new funding opportunities to make the changes.

“There’s a future, a vision here that’s different than what it was in the past, but one that could very well be optimistic, could be roomier, greener, cleaner,” Kroeger said.

“We just think this is an absolute wonderful opportunity for a complete strategy of what revitalization will look like in the Westwood area,” Wooding said.

While it is still early on, the city wants residents involved throughout the process. They will form a working group and have public meetings to get feedback.

The vote on the funding is expected at Wednesday’s commission meeting.