City Commission approves funds for water pipe replacement project

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton commissioners approved money to replace a nearly century-old water pipe.

The more than $1 million project will replace a water main under the Great Miami River that is almost a hundred years old and approaching the end of its use.

The city put the project on the fast track to get ahead of any potential problems.

“Water main breaks that occur under the river present particular challenges to address quickly and minimize disruption to our customers. So that’s why we are advancing this one to make sure we get it replaced before we have any critical incidents,” says City Manager Shelley Dickstein.

The approval brought memories of February’s water outage to mind. Dickstein stresses that the incident was not due to a lack of maintenance.

“There was damage done with regards to the bridge work and a 30-foot section of that pipe broke away, which is what created the challenges of trying to find that break when the water levels were extremely high and turbidity was very low because of the large pipe and the large section that had washed away,” she said.

The break forced tens of thousands of people into a boil advisory.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.