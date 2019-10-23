City commission approves funds for extra police presence at Hauntfest

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wednesday, Dayton City Commissioners approved an agreement with the Oregon District Business Association to provide $22,000 for off-duty police officers to patrol the streets during this weekend’s Hauntfest.

Thousands are expected to flood into Fifth Street for the party, which comes just two and a half months after the August mass shooting.

“We’ve made an effort, especially during these last couple of months, to make sure police are very visible in the Oregon District. That’s going to continue through Hauntfest,” said Commissioner Matt Joseph. “We doubled our efforts. People are going to see even more folks out there.”

For more information about Hauntfest, click here.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.