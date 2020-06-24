City auctions items from 2 closed golf centers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton will auction off surplus supplies from two now-closed golf centers. Items up for bid include 100 golf carts, golf course encampments, landscaping equipment, commercial kitchen equipment, and more.

Back in May, city officials announced the permanent closure of Kittyhawk and Madden golf centers.

Several auction clusters will go live and continue into July. Bidding is open to anyone including businesses, vendors, contractors, restauranteurs, homeowners, and collectors.

“Lots of items are up for auction, from course supplies to memorabilia. Be sure to check back often so you don’t miss a great find,” said Kelly Pressel, City of Dayton Golf Division manager.

You can find the online auction by clicking here.

