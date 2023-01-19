The Downtown Area of Dayton Ohio as seen from the bike trails along the Great Miami River. (Getty Images)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The latest investments of the Dayton Recovery Plan, a $138M initiative that aims to address city issues, have been announced.

Grants to Chicken Spot’s, Mount Enon Missionary Baptist Church, and Good Neighbor House, as well as a contract with App Architecture, were approved on Jan. 18, 2023, according to a city release.

$178,100 in funding will be provided to Chicken Spot’s for site preparations at its future restaurant at 865 North Main Street.

Chef Anthony Head opened the Chicken Spot in the summer of 2019 and renamed the business Chicken Head’s as it became more successful. However, tragedy struck when it became a victim to vandalism in early 2021.

On Thursday, Head is focused on rebuilding the minority-owned business, the release states.

Mount Enon Missionary Baptist Church will receive $45,500 to renovate the property used for its Mission House program, which includes a food pantry and meal service.

Good Neighbor House will use $200,000 to install a milling machine for producing dental crowns and to install a whole-building back-up generator.

A $405,146 contract with App Architecture by Dayton’s Department of Public Works will provide design and construction services to fully renovate the fourth and sixth floors of City Hall.

The Dayton Recovery Plan is made possible by the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.