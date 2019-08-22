City and businesses preparing for 20,000 guests at Gem City Shine event

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Gem City Shine organizers say that 20,000 people are expected to attend the event.

A restaurant and pub in the Oregon District says they are ready to handle the crowds because of their experience with Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations yearly.

Anthony Good, general manager of the Dublin Pub, says they usually see 15,000 guests during Saint Patrick’s Day.

“We handle crowds of this size at least once a year on a regular basis and we’re all professionals here. So I don’t imagine it will be too crazy,” said Good.

Good also says he’s excited for the opportunity to show the beauty and charm of the Oregon District through the event.

“Dayton is an awesome city to live in and the Oregon District is a huge part of that. It’s not a street you see anywhere else and I think it’s our identity,” said Good.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley says the city is also preparing to handle logistics for the event.

“We’ve been working with them for the past 10 to 14 days since we decided to do this,” said Mayor Whaley.

Mayor Whaley says this is a time for the city to come together and have ‘fun for the fund.’

“I’m super grateful for everything that Dave [Chappelle] does for our community. For him to organize this and bring his folks here. I think it means a lot and I think everyone is very excited to have fun next Sunday as well as support the fund,” said Mayor Whaley.

Donations from the event will go to support the Dayton Foundation’s Oregon District Tragedy Fund.

