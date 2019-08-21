Citizens protest gun violence during ‘Enough is Enough: Dayton Strong Rally’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Some Dayton residents are now focusing on policy changes in the aftermath of the shooting. A crowd of advocates, protesters, and politicians came together Wednesday for a rally, saying enough is enough when it comes to gun violence.

The two main organizers of the “Enough is Enough: Dayton Strong Rally” are 17-year-old Dayton students who say they were inspired by the advocacy of students their age following the Parkland school shooting.

Mayor Whaley says she was impressed by their initiative.

“Having young people active in this work is really, really important. Any time that they organize something, I want to be a part of it because I want their voice to be magnified and I wanted to be here to support that,” she said.

Mayor Whaley, Commissioner Mims, and Commissioner Shaw all spoke on stage and said they will not stop working until more sensible gun laws are passed.

