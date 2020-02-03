Citizens group holds first meeting to discuss at-risk children

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A citizen’s group is moving forward with their mission to protect at-risk children. The group TakodasCall was formed after 10-year-old Takoda Collins died from alleged abuse.

The group’s co-founder tells 2 NEWS there was a lot of diversity at Sunday night’s meeting, which brought a lot of new ideas and opinions to the forefront. She says despite their differences, everyone in the crowd wants the same thing when it comes to at-risk children.

“They want answers, they want accountability, and they want solutions. And they’re willing to take action to do that,” says TakodasCall co-founder Karen Bocko.

More than 70 people attended the group’s first meeting, including State Representative Phil Plummer.

“A lot of energy, we had a lot of people upset with the way things have been handled recently. A lot of them have personal experiences,” he said.

Bocko says there was an obvious systemic failure that didn’t protect Takoda Collins. She’s frustrated that concerned citizens are also unable to help.

“These children are behind a barrier, and what happens behind that barrier the everyday citizen doesn’t know. And we have no way of helping them, and that’s what’s so frustrating and pulls at your heartstrings,” she said.

Plummer told the crowd he’s speaking with fellow lawmakers about what changes can be made at the Statehouse.

“I know there are a lot of passionate people at Children Services. I’m wondering if they have enough resources, if they have enough dollars to do their job,” he said.

Bocko says people with a wide array of backgrounds spoke at the meeting: a former Children Services worker described what it’s like to work with abused children, and many people in attendance spoke firsthand about cases of abuse in their families.

“This is widespread. I think we’ve awakened a sleeping giant and it’s not going away,” she said.

Bocko tells us the group envisions monthly meetings, but the next one has not yet been scheduled.