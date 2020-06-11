Citizens gather in Oakwood to honor George Floyd

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – People continue to honor the memory of George Floyd more than two weeks after he was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis. Another protest for justice is underway in Oakwood.

Two Oakwood students organized the event and tell 2 NEWS that they wanted to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement while making a call to action for justice and change.

They say the event will be family-friendly, with several speakers including local faith leaders, community activists, and students from Oakwood schools.

“Just educating the community on what we need to do going forward and providing people that are willing to come together and go forward in this and try to make a change in our community,” said Sarah Filipiak.

The rally is scheduled to run until 8 p.m. at Wright Memorial Public Library.