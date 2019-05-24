Citizens encouraged to donate blood ahead of busy travel season

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials say the Memorial Day weekend and the beginning of the summer travel season can be a tough time to maintain the blood supply, so the public is encouraged to donate blood, platelets, and plasma if you’re able.

The Dayton Community Blood Center held its own blood drive Friday to help combat the shortage.

“You’re coming into a time, into a period, where people are thinking that it’s summertime now. There’s a long weekend ahead and it’s time to do things outdoors and travel. They’re not just challenges this weekend, they’re challenges that persist throughout the whole summer,” said Mark Pomplio with the Community Blood Center.

To find out how you can donate blood, click here.

