Citizens demand action in wake of officer’s comment about abduction victim

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A group of concerned citizens is calling for the immediate firing of a Dayton Police officer following a Facebook post about a kidnapped man found dead.

READ MORE: Family and friends of Kwasi Casey react to controversial Facebook comment

Several concerned citizens say they have filed complaints of civil rights violations regarding what Officer Timothy Liddy said on social media, saying they question his ability to police Dayton neighborhoods and that his comments are damaging relationships between law enforcement and minority communities.

“We are in a rage and an uproar about this, we need him to be fired immediately,” said Tyrone Martin with Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change Ohio Director.

Dayton Police say they are investigating Officer Liddy after a remark on Facebook regarding Kwasi Casey’s death, saying “Karma finally got Kwasi. When you live the life he did and are a career criminal it comes back to get them.”

But the group that gathered Tuesday says that’s not enough.

“It doesn’t make a difference what neighborhood he’s in, but in the city of Dayton, to know this man has this type of power to arrest, to shoot, to inflict harm upon people, he no longer needs to be on the streets,” said Pastor Chad White.

They are also calling for a thorough review of the City of Dayton’s Social Media Policy, and further racial sensitivity training for the city’s officers.

You can read through those policies below:

Casey was allegedly kidnapped in July and his remains were found in a burned garage in September.

Casey’s record shows he has at least 100 criminal filings.

The group of concerned citizens say Casey’s loved ones are devastated by Liddy’s comments – now questioning Liddy’s ability to protect every citizen.

“Officer Liddy positioned himself as a judge and publicly announced that death was an appropriate penalty for Kwasi’s lifestyle. If Liddy feels this way, there is no doubt in my mind that this mentality impacts his ability to effectively police neighborhoods where career criminals live,” said Pastor White.

Liddy has been on extended leave since May.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.