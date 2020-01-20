Citizen-led group calling for action in the wake of Takoda Collins’s death

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A newly-formed community action group is calling for change after the death of 10-year-old Takoda Collins.

The group is asking for input as it defines its mission ahead of the first meeting. This group was created by concerned citizens, distraught over what happened to Takoda Collins and wondering what could have been done to prevent it.

They’re calling for people to join their cause for change, as numerous investigations look into how the case was handled.

Polly Parks is the Co-founder of TakodasCall. She says, “We’ve had the memorial service, we’ve grieved, and we’ll still continue to grieve in our heart, but what’s pushing us forward is rolling up our sleeves and doing the work that needs to be done.”

Parks wants to do something in the wake of Takoda Collins’ death, and she wants others to join her. “We’re building the blueprint, and I’m sure that is going to change as the investigation goes forward.”

On February 2, the TakodasCall citizens action group will meet for the first time, at 2 p.m. at Hopeland Church on Miller Lane.

Parks and Karen Bocko created the group and are urging others to join them in looking for solutions to a system they say let Takoda slip through the cracks. The pair had never met until after Takoda’s death and organized Sunday’s memorial service that was attended by roughly 100 people.

Parks says, “Moms and dads, one young couple had their three little children there, and they said, ‘this is so sad,’ and ‘this has touched our heart,’ and ‘we have to have answers,’ and ‘this can’t happen again.'”

Parks says the diversity of the mourners indicates the community’s desire to act and she hopes that passion remains in the weeks and months to come. “Put your solutions out there, give us ideas. If you’re already working in a group that’s advocating for children, please reach out to us.”

State Representative Phil Plummer learned of the group at Sunday’s vigil. He says he’ll also be at the first meeting February 2.

