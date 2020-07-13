Miami Valley cities cope with revenue losses due to pandemic, hope July 15 tax filings bring good news

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Nearly all of the cities in the Miami Valley regarding their current budgets said they have plans to make cuts, layoffs or have had to dive into their general funds to make ends meet following the COVID-19 lockdown.

The cities are trying to get ahead of expected revenue shortfalls once tax filings come in on July 15. Local communities are anxiously waiting to see how hard they may have been hit.

Patrick Titterington, City Director of Troy, told WDTN.com in a statement that the lockdown cost Troy an estimated 15-percent shortfall in its general fund revenues. “It is still too soon to have accurate numbers because the income tax filing deadline isn’t until July 15, when we expect not only 2019 returns but also the second quarter 2020 payments,” Titterington said.

Mark Cundiff, the City Manager for Sidney, said the moving of the tax deadline shifted approximately $550,000 in income tax receipts from April to July. It’s the same story for other cities in the Miami Valley.

“Yes it did impact all of us,” West Carrollton City Manager Brad Townsend said. “We should see some ‘catch-up’ this month. Therefore, I think we will all have a better idea of the true impact of the pandemic at the end of this month.”

The City of Centerville said it will rely on its reserves. A statement from the city said it expected a 10-percent decrease in income tax revenues, but it hasn’t had to furlough employees. It has canceled events and will hold off some of its 2020 Capital Improvement Program plans until 2021 or later.

Cundiff said he was optimistic that withholding taxes for Sidney wouldn’t be far off from last year – he said estimates from June were only down 1 percent from last year when it came to withholding tax – but he’s concerned about corporate taxes. Sidney has many businesses tied to automotive supply chains, and many of them were shut down for a long period.

“When Honda in Anna shut down and Marysville shut down, that took a lot of employers down in this region,” Cundiff said. He said corporations make estimated payments for taxes quarterly and often have a balance with the city from overpayments. If they decide to dig into that balance it could mean the city would see a sizeable shortfall.

Even though Miami Valley cities won’t have an exact count on how short on cash they’ll be until after July 15, they are already taking action to keep their budgets in line:

Beavercreek is one of only four cities in the state to not collect an income tax. It’s completely funded by property taxes. The city has laid off seven full-time employees and six regular part-time employees. It also is delaying the hiring of 80 seasonal positions.

“Property taxes are due two times a year and it is difficult to judge on the level of deliquency,” City Manager Pete Landrum said. “We don’t know the impact of the property tax delinquency, but we project maybe a 5-percent reduction.”

Centerville said its reserves have been strong enough it hasn’t cut into its operating budget or furloughed employees. The city is planning on putting some of its 2020 Capital Improvement Program projects on hold into 2021 or later if necessary.

Miamisburg City Manager Keith Johnson said the city is still putting together figures on how much effect COVID-19 has had on revenues. Johnson said the city would have a better idea in a month, once the July 15 tax filings are in order.

“We are looking at that now and hope to be able to provide some better information later this month,” Johnson told WDTN.com in an email.

Oakwood said it was still early to project the drop in revenues for 2020 and 2021, but the city has already planned $500,000 in cuts this year in leisure service activities, deferred vehicle purchases, facility improvements at the public works center and improvements to the city swimming pool.

Sidney has reduced the 2020-21 budget by $2.5 million, $1.4 million of which were from the general fund. The city hasn’t laid off any employees, but it has postponed capital projects.

Troy has identified $2 million in possible cuts and will depend on its general fund balance to make up any other revenue losses, which the city estimates to be $1 million or more. The city has left vacant positions unfilled, reduced road paving and postponed capital projects.

West Carrollton estimated its income taxes are down $510,000 through the end of June, approximately 13 percent of its budget. To date the city has made a total of $200,250 in cuts to the operating budget.