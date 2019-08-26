Cintas to pay $424K in back pay, interest to resolve discrimination allegations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Cincinnati-based Cintas Corp. has agreed to pay $424,463 in back pay and interest to resolve a lawsuit filed against the company by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Cintas Corp was accused of hiring and pay discrimination against 197 applicants and employees. The lawsuit, filed in January 2017, alleged Cintas violated provisions of federal contractor law against hiring and compensation discrimination.

“The agency has audited Cintas fifty-six times since 2012. With the exception of six audits, each and every evaluation has closed with no violations.” Cintas Corp statement on Dept. of Labor lawsuit resolution

The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs claimed Cintas discriminated against female production workers regarding pay, black and male applicants for garment inspector and hanger positions and against minority applicants for service sales representative positions since September 2011.

Cintas responded to the Department of Labor’s press release with a statement:

“Cintas has had, and looks forward to continuing, a positive and productive relationship with OFCCP,” the statement read. “The agency has audited Cintas fifty-six times since 2012. With the exception of six audits, each and every evaluation has closed with no violations. We are proud of this record.

“On July 30, Cintas entered into two agreements with the OFCCP to resolve five open audits and one audit that had been referred to litigation. Although Cintas believes there was no evidence of discrimination in any of the matters, we worked with OFCCP to bring the litigation to completion and to close out the five open audits that have been pending for several years. When OFCCP approached us with the possibility of entering into an agreement under its new early resolution procedures, we saw it as an opportunity to work collaboratively with the agency. Entering into this voluntary partnership with OFCCP will help further our goal of being a model employer and federal contractor.“

