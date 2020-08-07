Cinemark at The Greene to reopen August 14

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Cinemark will reopen a select number of theaters across the country on Friday, August 14, including its Cinemark The Greene 14 and IMAX location.

Guests will be invited to enjoy “Comeback Classic” films and traditional concessions at greatly reduced “Welcome Back” prices with $5 tickets for adults and $3 for children and seniors. Private Watch Parties will also be available for a more personal experience and a screening of a “Comeback Classic” film for up to 20 guests starting at $99.

Tickets go on sale the night of Friday, August 7, on Cinemark’s website.

You can find more details about their phased reopening, including enhanced protocols and location-specific opening dates and hours, by clicking here.

