DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Cincinnati Zoo suffered a sudden loss Monday after the zoo’s newest tamandua pup was found unresponsive.

In October, the zoo proudly announced that Isla the tamandua, also known as the lesser anteater, was pregnant, and released a video of her ultrasound.

Her pup was born Thursday, Jan. 5, after Isla had been kept on birth watch for over a month!

“The pup appeared to be strong, curious and alert,” The Cincinnati zoo said in a Facebook post.

“Mom Isla showed great maternal instincts during their time together and the two had an obvious bond seen in the form of cuddles, grooming and tiny squeaks from the pup.”

Isla was also the first baby born at the zoo in 2023.

“This was unexpected, as mom and baby appeared to be doing well,” the zoo wrote on Twitter. “Please keep the tamandua care team in your thoughts. This is a tremendously difficult loss for them.”

At this time, the exact cause of death has not been determined.