CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Congratulations are in order for another resident of the Cincinnati Zoo!

On Tuesday, Oct. 11, the Cincinnati Zoo posted that Isla the tamandua (a kind of anteater) is pregnant, and released her latest ultrasound video.

According to the zoo, her pup is due to be born at the end of December.

This announcement comes just over two months after the zoo welcomed baby hippo Fritz to the family on August 3.

For more information on the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, or to book your visit, click here.